|
|
Philip M. Lang age 92. Beloved husband of the late Esther nee Smatansky. Loving father of Gayle J. Lang and the late Robert. Loving uncle of Sharon (Larry) Eisman and great uncle of Jenny and Laura Eisman. Service Friday 1:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019