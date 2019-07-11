|
Philip J. Maddaleni, 80 of Addison. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Stephen (Jeanie) Maddaleni, Lynnmarie (James) Canter, Philip, John and Brian Maddaleni. Cherished grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 2. Visitation Friday, 2-8pm at Humes Funeral Home 320 W. Lake St. Addison (2 MI E of Rt 53, 2 MI W of Rt 83). Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30am at Humes Funeral Home. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. For info www.Humesth.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019