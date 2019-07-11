Home

Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Philip Maddaleni Obituary
Philip J. Maddaleni, 80 of Addison. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Stephen (Jeanie) Maddaleni, Lynnmarie (James) Canter, Philip, John and Brian Maddaleni. Cherished grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 2. Visitation Friday, 2-8pm at Humes Funeral Home 320 W. Lake St. Addison (2 MI E of Rt 53, 2 MI W of Rt 83). Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30am at Humes Funeral Home. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. For info www.Humesth.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
