Philip Malizio, age 71, a resident of Lake Villa, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was born July 11, 1948 in Evanston to Frank and Arline Malizio. Philip was a member of the American Legion and Teamsters local 731. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Philip served from 1968-1970. Philip was also an avid sports memorabilia collector and a baseball fan. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia, whom he married in Glenview on March 17, 1979; daughter, Gina of Chicago; and brothers, Norman (Jana) Malizio of Mundelein and Lawrence Malizio of Libertyville. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne. A visitation will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or to the Veterans Association of America. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or log on to www.strangfuneral.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.