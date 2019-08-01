Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Wake
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
2823 S. Princeton Ave
Chicago, IL
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
2823 S. Princeton Ave.
Chicago, IL
Vigil
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
2823 S. Princeton Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
2823 S. Princeton Ave
Chicago, IL
Fr. Philip Pavich OFM


1930 - 2019
Fr. Philip Pavich OFM Obituary
loving son of the late Steven and Mary Pavich, beloved brother of Mary Barth, Diana Danica Schaefer and Aloysious Pavich was born in Waterloo, [A on May 12, 1930. He joined the Franciscans in St. Joseph Minor Seminary of the Sacred Heart Province in Teutopolis, IL. He took his Solemn vows in Teutopolis in 1954. He was ordained a priest in Teutopolis in 1957. He served God's people in different capacities over the years including: Sacred Heart Province- Assistant Novice Master, Spiritual Director, Instructor of Christian Doctrine, Master of Clerics, Instructor of Psychology, Confessor and Assistant Pastor. In 1975 he Joined the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land. He sarved in Jerusalem, Jaffa and Tiberias. In 1986, he transferred from Sacred Heart Province to the Croatian Franciscan Custody. He served as Confessor and Assistant to Lateran

Medjugorje, 1986-2000, Confessor in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, 1994. Then he became the Croatian Franciscan F athers' Pilgrimage Chaplain from 2000-2010. He served as Pastor of St. Lucy parish in Troy, MI, 2011-2014. He spoke: English, Croatian, Italian, German and Hebrew. He died on J uly 29, 2019 in his beloved Iowa while visiting his family and friends. (May he rest in peace. Wake at St. Jerome Croatian Church, 2823 S. Princeton Ave., Chicago, on Friday, August 2, 2019 6-9 pm. Vigil prayers at 7 pm and Saturday: 9-10 am. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment,Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 3 132-842-8681 or www.dalcamofineralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
