Philip R. Cohen, age 85, beloved husband of the late Barbara, nee Pozen; loving father of Avery (Susan Shulman) Cohen, Sara (Mark) Hermanoff, Matthew (Sabrina Deitch) Cohen, and Laura (Craig) Frisch; adored Papa of Eli and Nathaniel Cohen, David, Robert, and Bennett Hermanoff, Nathan and Andrew Cohen, Hana and Ari Frisch; devoted son of the late I.M. and the late Gertrude Cohen; dear brother of the late Albert (Lois) and the late Benjamin (Gail) Cohen; treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Tuesday 1:00 p.m. at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Makom Solel Lakeside, Education Fund. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019