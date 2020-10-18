1/2
Philip Rink Murtaugh
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Rink Murtaugh, age 81, a Two Creeks, Wisconsin resident, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

He was born October 12, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Timothy J. Murtaugh II and Helen (Rink) Murtaugh. Phil attended Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana. He married Susan Van Thiel on January 29, 1983 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Chicago. Phil owned and operated Wardrop, Murtaugh, and Temple, an advertising agency in Chicago until his retirement in 2002. Upon his retirement, he and his family moved to Two Creeks, Wisconsin. Phil and his wife Susan enjoyed and supported symphony. He was also an avid reader, a brilliant writer, and loved sailing.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years: Susan Van Thiel Murtaugh; his son: Alex Van Thiel Murtaugh, both of Two Creeks; one brother and sister-in-law: Timothy (Janet) Murtaugh III, Chicago; and one sister: Helen Jean Murtaugh, Chicago. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends also survive. Phil was preceded in death by his parents: Timothy J. Murtaugh II and Helen (Rink) Murtaugh.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and services will be held at a later date.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is assisting the Murtaugh family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

Phil's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Tender Reflections Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to him and his family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
susanne skubal
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved