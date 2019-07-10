|
Philip "Phil" T. Olszewski of Bartlett, 79, died July 6, 2019. Phil was the beloved husband of Susan for 45 years; loving brother of Roberta (Raymond) Abbott and Mark (Sharon); proud uncle of Donna (Jerry) Brand, Raymond Abbott, Adam (Nicole), Justin, Matthew (Nicole) Olszewski and Aubrey (Josh) Willms; cherished great uncle of 9 great nieces and nephews. An Army veteran, Phil enjoyed woodworking, he was an avid fisherman and loved fishing in Canada. He was known for his bread, and a master handyman, never having to hire anyone. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 3:00pm - 9:00pm, at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett, prayers at 7:30pm. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. Memorial Service Saturday July 20, 12Noon at The Church of St. Columba 1800 W. Irving Park Road, Hanover Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Brunos Pro Bone O Pet Pantry www.brunospantry.com or s Project would be appreciated. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019