Philip Teinowitz, a life-long resident of Chicago, IL, passed away on May 5th, 2019 at the age of 92. Philip is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Teinowitz (née Martin); his children, Matthew Teinowitz, Nancy (Scott Barker) Teinowitz, Harry (Wendy) Teinowitz, Daniel Teinowitz, and William Teinowitz; his grandchildren, Cynthia, Lucy, Elijah, and Reggie; brother of the late Norman and Neil Teinowitz. Philip was born in Chicago on July 23rd, 1926 to the late Harry Teinowitz and Olga Gordon. A graduate of Chicago's Marshall High School, Philip spent two years in the U.S. Navy, attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and then earned a J.D. at John Marshall Law School in Chicago. An attorney and real estate developer, Philip, along with Albert Rubenstein and Bernard Feinberg, headed Fleetwood Realty Corporation, and developed major building projects in Chicago, including the 110-story Sears Tower (now Willis Tower).Philip's hobbies included thoroughbred horse racing. His most notable horse was Cryptoclearance, multiple grade I winner, who finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby, 3rd in the Preakness Stakes, 2nd in the Belmont Stakes, as well as a 5th place finisher in three consecutive Breeders' Cup Classics, from 1987-1989. Alone or in partnerships, he had 18 stakes winners, including homebreds Pinpoint Control, Tactical Advantage, Adversarial, Lustra, and Flag Officer. Philip was a devoted father and grandfather and an avid fan of Chicago sports. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary