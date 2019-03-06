|
|
Phillip A Merriman, former United Way Executive, passed away February 8th, 2019 in Urbana, IL. Phil was a Park Forest resident for more than 40 years and a well known figure in the community service arena for Northern Illinois. He served in the US Army and was a graduate of the University of Illinois.He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Anna Mae, children Debi & Bruce, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial serivces will be made for the summer. A detailed obituary may be found online at https://www.cremation-society.com/obituary/Phillip-A.-Merriman/Loda-Il/1835352
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019