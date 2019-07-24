|
Phillip A. Ordaz. Age 85. Beloved husband of Rosemary Ordaz. Loving father of Steven (Molly) Ordaz, David (Barbara) Ordaz, Susan (Gilbert) Ledger and Therese (Gerardo) Alcala. Proud grandfather of Benjamin (Jessica) Ordaz, Rachel (Chaz) Stuart, Jeremy Ledger, Joseph (Yessica Velazquez) Ledger, Jacqueline Ledger, Marissa Alcala and Sammy Alcala. Dear son of the late Fernando and Maria deJesus Ordaz. Fond brother of the late Edmund Ordaz and the late Leola Downey. Loving step-son of the late Sophie Ordaz. Step-brother of Olivia Geraci, Paul Delgado, Paula Board, Liz Mercer, Michelle Rector Ordaz, Rosemary Putnam, Christine Waugh and the late Virginia Scott. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:45 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Damian Church. Mass 11:30 A.M. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. in lieu of flowers, donations to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019