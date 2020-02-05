|
|
?
"Take 2, Hit to Right...Take 3 and Sit Down!" Phillip "Butch" Rizzo, age 90, at rest Feb. 1, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Among the inaugural class of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame, Baseball Operations Senior Advisor for the past 11 years for the Washington Nationals - 2019 World Series Champions, and a career in baseball spanning over half a century. Led his family with the values of hard work, grit and loyalty. Reunited with beloved wife, the late Bernadine M. Rizzo; devoted son of the late Vito and Mildred Rizzo; loving father of Philip Jr. (Rita) Rizzo, Kimberly (Andy) Penway, Michael Sr. (Jodi) Rizzo and Bernie (Julie) Rizzo; cherished grandfather of Jenna, Andrew, Michael Jr., Anthony, Nicole, Renee and the late Mary Kathleen and Jeremiah; dear brother of Vito William "Billy Frisco" Rizzo and Mary Vitulli. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, 3914 Corte Cancion, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, (818) 224-3906, pbsfonline.com. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, from 4-9 P.M. and Friday, February 7 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Margaret Mary Church 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, followed by a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-922-9630
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020