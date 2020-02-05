Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1450 Green Trails Dr.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1450 Green Trails Dr.,
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Rizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip A. Rizzo


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip A. Rizzo Obituary
?

"Take 2, Hit to Right...Take 3 and Sit Down!" Phillip "Butch" Rizzo, age 90, at rest Feb. 1, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Among the inaugural class of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame, Baseball Operations Senior Advisor for the past 11 years for the Washington Nationals - 2019 World Series Champions, and a career in baseball spanning over half a century. Led his family with the values of hard work, grit and loyalty. Reunited with beloved wife, the late Bernadine M. Rizzo; devoted son of the late Vito and Mildred Rizzo; loving father of Philip Jr. (Rita) Rizzo, Kimberly (Andy) Penway, Michael Sr. (Jodi) Rizzo and Bernie (Julie) Rizzo; cherished grandfather of Jenna, Andrew, Michael Jr., Anthony, Nicole, Renee and the late Mary Kathleen and Jeremiah; dear brother of Vito William "Billy Frisco" Rizzo and Mary Vitulli. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, 3914 Corte Cancion, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, (818) 224-3906, pbsfonline.com. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, from 4-9 P.M. and Friday, February 7 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Margaret Mary Church 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, followed by a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-922-9630
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -