Proud U.S. Army Veteran & dedicated employee for 38 years at People's Gas. Beloved husband of Jean A. (nee Witry). Loving father of the late John P. (Maryanne), Thomas F. (Karen Klein-Burke), Robert M. (Susan) & Joseph R. (Mary Carol) Burke. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Michael) Schmitt, Katherine, Alexander, William, Lauren, Robert, Catherine, Patrick & Margaret. Dear brother of the late; William, Roger, Elizabeth & Edward. Visitation Friday, June 14th from 4 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, June 15th, 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019