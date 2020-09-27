79, of Orland Park, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn. Phill was born in Chicago to the late Howard P. and Kathleen (nee Alberti) Gerk. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Kamenske); loving father of the late Nadine Gerk, Andrew (Kimberly) Gerk, Timothy (Hsing-Fen) Gerk, Phillip (Joy) Gerk, Marlaine (Carl) Church, Daniel (Barbara) Gerk, Kenneth (Olivia) Gerk, Amanda (Garrett) Gray, and Collette (Brian) Bien; cherished grandfather of Ariell (Adam), Ryan (Stephanie), Jonathan, Amelia, Rebecca (Kevin), Courtney (Adam), Emilee (Steven), Elena, Allison, Madeleine, Kelly, Nathanael, Abigale, Molly Grace, Jocelyn, Noelle, Lydia, Sandra, Ruth, Lillian, and Carina; proud great grandfather of Eliza, Theodore, and Franklin; dear brother of late William (Roberta) Gerk, Maureen Bornstein, Michael (late Laura) Gerk, late Elizabeth (Bruce) Brouillette, and Annamarie Goode; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Phill was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Lockport. He was an IBEW Local #134 Field Superintendent, and worked on many high profile projects such as the Harold Washington Library, NBC Tower, United Center, and O'Hare Airport just to name a few. Phill enjoyed fishing, canoeing, woodworking, trips with his wife and children, and any chance he had to spend time with his family. Phill took an active interest in his talented family members' various academic achievements, plays, recitals, and sporting events, and could always be found as a consistent supporter cheering his family on. In retirement, Phill was brought on as a special consultant during the design stage with architect Frank Gehry for Millenium Park, and was a member of the IBEW Local #134 Retirees club. He utilized his woodworking skills to construct 6 award winning decorative art benches for public display in Tinley Park from 2011 to 2015. Phill also loved spoiling his dog Walnutta. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 3pm – 8pm. Services Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lockport with visitation from 10:30am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00am. Interment at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700 for info.