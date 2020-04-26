|
|
Phillip I. Rosenthal, 67, April 3, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Andrea Beth nee Sherman for 45 years; loving father of Logan (Allison) and Harley (Carly); cherished grandfather of Leah, Evan, Russell, and Gavin; dear brother of Sherry (Gary) Mann and the late Nadine (Dean) Schacht. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020