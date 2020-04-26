Home

Phillip J. O'Marrah

Phillip J. O'Marrah Obituary
Phillip J. O'Marrah, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Parkton, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

Phil was born in Chicago, IL on February 12, 1942 son of the late Phillip T. O'Marrah and the late Irene (Henson) Weisinger. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Phil retired as a hospital administrator for the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in 2001 after 17 years of service.

Phil was an avid Chicago Sports fan and history buff. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by a son, P.J. O'Marrah; a brother, Joseph O'Marrah and a sister, Loretta Jordan. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Diane (Beran) O'Marrah; three children, James O'Marrah, Kathleen O'Marrah and Skyler Rusk (Richie); three grandsons, seven great grandchildren; a brother, Michael (Gloria) O'Marrah and a sister, Irene O'Marrah.

A private graveside service will be held at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston, MD. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.melsonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations may be made to The .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
