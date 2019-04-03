Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Migdal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip M. Migdal

Obituary Condolences

Phillip M. Migdal Obituary
Phillip M. Migdal. Devoted son of Jack and Belle nee Silverman. Loving brother of the late Norman and brother-in-law of Fern Migdal. Dear uncle of Sarah Migdal, David (Karla) Migdal, Jim (Victoria Thorp) Migdal and Allison Migdal. Great-uncle of Eliza Migdal and Blair Migdal. He will be fondly remembered by many special and loving cousins and friends. He was a lover of Opera and also of cats, particularly his cat Lucas. Graveside service Friday, 10:00 am at Menorah Gardens Cemetery, 2630 South 17th Ave., Broadview, IL 60153 In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654 www.anticruelty.org or a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now