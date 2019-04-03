|
|
Phillip M. Migdal. Devoted son of Jack and Belle nee Silverman. Loving brother of the late Norman and brother-in-law of Fern Migdal. Dear uncle of Sarah Migdal, David (Karla) Migdal, Jim (Victoria Thorp) Migdal and Allison Migdal. Great-uncle of Eliza Migdal and Blair Migdal. He will be fondly remembered by many special and loving cousins and friends. He was a lover of Opera and also of cats, particularly his cat Lucas. Graveside service Friday, 10:00 am at Menorah Gardens Cemetery, 2630 South 17th Ave., Broadview, IL 60153 In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654 www.anticruelty.org or a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019