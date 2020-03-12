|
Phillip M. Yangas, age 62. Proud retired U.S. Army Veteran. Dear son of the late Paul and the late Eleanor Yangas. Beloved husband of Sue nee Abdullah. Loving father of Tracy (Rodney) Scarbrough, Stephen (Jana), Jeffrey and the late Michael. Cherished grandfather of TJ, Triston, Sophia, Guiliana, Michael and step grandfather of Kaylie, Ethan, Jadyn, Chloe and Landon. Loving brother of David, Timothy (Dena) and the late Paul Jr. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer research. Visitation for Mr. Yangas is Friday March 13th 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Friends are asked to meet Saturday at First Baptist Church of Oak Park 820 Ontario St, Oak Park, for funeral service11:00 a.m. Funeral conclude after the service. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020