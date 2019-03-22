|
|
Phillip Rich, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Betty Rich nee Frankel. Loving father of Jordan, Daniel and Brian (Bracha) Rich. Proud grandfather of 12. Fond great grandfather of 4. Graveside service Friday, 9AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Section Rose), 7801 Montrose Road, Chicago. Memorials in his memory to Congregation Beth Shalom Ahavas Achim, 5665 N. Jersey, Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019