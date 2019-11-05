Home

Philomena Dadivas Laguatan Obituary
The heavenly gates opened October 31, 2019 to welcome our beloved mother, "Lola" (grandmother), sister, aunt, relative, and dear friend, Philomena. Affectionately known as "Angga" or "Phil" to many, she is reunited with her parents, Alipio and Maxima; and siblings Reuben, Thomas, Nerissa, Stella, and Adolfo. She leaves an everlasting legacy of precious memories to her children Ricardo Jr. (Mary Agnes), Dina (Clinton), Karen; and grandchildren Gabrielle, Bryce, and Daniel. Her warmth, compassion, and big heart will be deeply missed, cherished and remembered by her family of children, in-laws, dear nieces and nephews, siblings (Concepcion and Jose), and other extended relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610 with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Procession immediately following Mass to Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to LUNGevity Foundation, www.lungevity.org. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
