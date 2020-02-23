|
Philomena "Fee" Flando, RN, 90 years of age. Beloved wife of Richard J. Flando. Loving mother of Richard Jr. (Sue), David P. (Robin) and Patricia (William) Babcox. Proud grandmother of Alexandra Flando (Mark Cleary), Kara Flando (Jonathan Stitt), Matthew Babcox and Bridget Babcox.
Fee was a Registered Nurse practicing in Hines VA Hospital, Maywood, IL. Dominican University, River Forest, IL and Shell Point, Fort Meyers, Fl.
She was born in Dublin, Ireland on December 4, 1929 and was proud of her Irish heritage.
In lieu of flowers please say a prayer in remembrance. Services were private. Info Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors 1900 Spring Rd. Oak Brook, Il. 60523 708 222-T-O-N-Y (8669) or 708 222-F-R-E-D (3233) or www.cappetta-dicanio.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020