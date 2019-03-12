|
Philomena M. Reenan, (nee O'Meara), age 75, of Shorewood, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to John Joseph Reenan; devoted mother of Neal (Jennifer) Reenan, Ciara (Alex) Varvounis, and Lesley Reenan; and loving grandmother of four. Funeral services Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to Holy Family Catholic Church, Shorewood, for Mass at 12:00 p.m. Visitation Saturday morning, from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m., at the funeral home. For more information or to read her complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019