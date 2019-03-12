Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
600 Brook Forest Ave
Shorewood, IL
View Map
Philomena Reenan Obituary
Philomena M. Reenan, (nee O'Meara), age 75, of Shorewood, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to John Joseph Reenan; devoted mother of Neal (Jennifer) Reenan, Ciara (Alex) Varvounis, and Lesley Reenan; and loving grandmother of four. Funeral services Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to Holy Family Catholic Church, Shorewood, for Mass at 12:00 p.m. Visitation Saturday morning, from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m., at the funeral home. For more information or to read her complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
