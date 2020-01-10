|
|
Born 10/25/1931 in Carrarea, Curry, County Sligo Ireland (William Butler Yeats Country) Died on 1/8/2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Elk Grove, IL
Philys dedicated 40 years of service as a Rehabilitation Nurse at Alexian Brothers. Preceded in death by her loving husband Chester Borek. Preceded in death by her loving Durcan family brothers and sister: Kevin, Sean, Thomas, William, Padraig, John Joseph, Stephen, Maureen Durcan Garland-Collins. Loving mother of daughters Marysia Borek Walker and Adele Borek Hedrick. Loving grandmother of Marysia Walker's children: Erin Primdahl, Eric Primdahl, Maureen Primdahl. Loving grandmother of Adele Hedrick's children: Alex, Victoria, Christopher, Elizabeth West. Loving great grandmother of Harper.
Loving sister in law of Kevin Durcan: Bridget Durcan. Loving Aunt of: Rene Durcan Smith and family, Stephanie Durcan Brennan and family, Adele Durcan Madden and family. Loving aunt of Francis and Suzy Garland-Collins and Rosemary Garland-Collins. "I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020