Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philys Borek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philys Joan Durcan Borek


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Born 10/25/1931 in Carrarea, Curry, County Sligo Ireland (William Butler Yeats Country) Died on 1/8/2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Elk Grove, IL

Philys dedicated 40 years of service as a Rehabilitation Nurse at Alexian Brothers. Preceded in death by her loving husband Chester Borek. Preceded in death by her loving Durcan family brothers and sister: Kevin, Sean, Thomas, William, Padraig, John Joseph, Stephen, Maureen Durcan Garland-Collins. Loving mother of daughters Marysia Borek Walker and Adele Borek Hedrick. Loving grandmother of Marysia Walker's children: Erin Primdahl, Eric Primdahl, Maureen Primdahl. Loving grandmother of Adele Hedrick's children: Alex, Victoria, Christopher, Elizabeth West. Loving great grandmother of Harper.

Loving sister in law of Kevin Durcan: Bridget Durcan. Loving Aunt of: Rene Durcan Smith and family, Stephanie Durcan Brennan and family, Adele Durcan Madden and family. Loving aunt of Francis and Suzy Garland-Collins and Rosemary Garland-Collins. "I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -