Phyllis A. Czarnowski nee Morgan. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Michael, Robert (Pamela), and Cheryl (Tim) Chadwick; dearest grandmother of Robert, Joseph, Nicholas, Spencer, and Trevor; dear sister of Audrey Mock and the late Richard Morgan; also several fond nieces and nephews. Funeral service Saturday 11 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St.. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM - 9 PM. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020