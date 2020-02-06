Home

Services
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
Phyllis A. Czarnowski

Phyllis A. Czarnowski Obituary
Phyllis A. Czarnowski nee Morgan. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Michael, Robert (Pamela), and Cheryl (Tim) Chadwick; dearest grandmother of Robert, Joseph, Nicholas, Spencer, and Trevor; dear sister of Audrey Mock and the late Richard Morgan; also several fond nieces and nephews. Funeral service Saturday 11 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St.. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM - 9 PM. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
