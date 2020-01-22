|
Phyllis A. Prokof nee Kockelman of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Prokof and Edward J. Sloan; loving mother of Ron Prokof, Kathy (Jim) Milkert, Catherine Prokof, Karen (Jeff) Loster, Elizabeth (Brian) Tully, and the late James Sloan; mother-in-law of Elizabeth Sloan; cherished grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 14; sister of the late Lillian (Thomas) O'Neill and Lucile (Thomas) McGloin; sister-in-law of the late Rev. James D. Sloan C.P.P.S.; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Visitation Church 779 S. York St. Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 am Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Visitation Church 779 S. York St. Elmhurst , IL 60126. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020