Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St.
Elmhurst, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St.
Elmhurst, IL
Phyllis A. Prokof

Phyllis A. Prokof Obituary
Phyllis A. Prokof nee Kockelman of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Prokof and Edward J. Sloan; loving mother of Ron Prokof, Kathy (Jim) Milkert, Catherine Prokof, Karen (Jeff) Loster, Elizabeth (Brian) Tully, and the late James Sloan; mother-in-law of Elizabeth Sloan; cherished grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 14; sister of the late Lillian (Thomas) O'Neill and Lucile (Thomas) McGloin; sister-in-law of the late Rev. James D. Sloan C.P.P.S.; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Visitation Church 779 S. York St. Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 am Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Visitation Church 779 S. York St. Elmhurst , IL 60126. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
