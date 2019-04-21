Huntley, IL. – Phyllis Ann Gohmann, age 69, was called to eternal life on April 18 following an extended illness. She passed away peacefully at home. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years (Stephen), one child (Christopher), his wife (Lindsay) and two grandchildren (Grace and Allie). She is also survived by four siblings, Danette Mullin (Bob), Celeste Corso (Lou), Roxanne Havensak (Joe) and Roberta Domas (Bob) and their beloved families including many nieces and nephews. On her husband's side she is survived by brother in law Jim Gohmann (Sue), and sisters in law Elaine (Specha), and Marena Gohmann along with their families. In her career as a Registered Nurse she provided comfort and care to all in need and remained close to those who attended Columbus Hospital School of Nursing with her as well as many other co-workers in the Health Care field. She was an avid and excellent golfer who travelled with her less talented husband (Stephen) throughout the United States playing the game with best friends Jim and Mary Downs of Schaumburg. Phyllis will be missed by all who knew her and her memory will live on in our hearts.Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates, Mass 10 AM. Interment Private. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary