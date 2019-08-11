|
Phyllis Silhan, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21 after a 5 yr struggle with dementia. She was born July 11, 1927 to Christian and Bess (Gibson) Ballin in Chicago. A Lindblom graduate, she married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Silhan in 1949. A graduate of Chicago Teacher's College, she became a CPS teacher, but ultimately made the decision to stay home and raise her family. At the time of Art's passing in 2004, the couple had been married 55 years. Phil was an exceptionally talented pianist, organist and composer, but her greatest musical legacy is Musichorale. The southside community choir was founded by Phil and Art as a way to keep singing after HS graduation. The group is now in it's 73rd year of singing. Phil was the group's first accompanist and over the years, she composed 5 full length cantatas, all focused on Christmas. During the holidays, Phil could be found at Midway Airport delighting travelers with holiday music. Although people often left tips, she donated all of it to charity. Phil was the organist and choir director at Faith Lutheran Church in Homewood, IL, for more than 40 years, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved 3D puzzles, and often completed extremely difficult Soduko or crossword puzzles. She was an avid fan of Jeopardy! and often played along at home. A member of Mensa, she was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Phil was a regular blood donor, and a breast cancer survivor of 21 years.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Ret CFD (Linda), Marc, Cynthia (Keith, Ret CFD) Gansel, and Shane (Brian) Smith; 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Tony) Koehler, Kyle (Christina) Gansel, Brian, CFD, (Diana) Silhan, Kerry (Kara) Gansel, and Katie (Rickie) Multon; and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John C Ballin, three beloved nieces and their families.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11 am at Faith Church 18645 Dixie Hwy, Homewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Musichorale, 9000 S. Ridgeland, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019