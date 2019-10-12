|
Phyllis Becherer left this life on Sept 3, 2019 at age 92. Born on Halloween 1926, Phyllis was a long time Des Plaines resident. She worked for years at Nickey Chevrolet before its closing in the 1970s. She then worked at Cabrini Retreat Center until age 75. She'll be remembered for her easy way and always wanting to make people smile with a joke or story. A mass will be held at 10 am on Oct 25 at Cabrini Retreat Center, 9430 Golf Rd, Des Plaines, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019