|
|
Phyllis Bleadon, nee Wildman, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Jacob "Jack." Cherished mother of Benjamin (Beverly), Laurel (Wes Maffei), Bleadon-Maffei Miriam (Darren) Qunell . Loving grandmother of Joey, Sarah, and Jacqueline Bleadon, Sam, Elly, and Jon Qunell. Dear sister of the late Jane Beederman and the late Iris Wildman. A Skokie resident for 61 years, former chemist with Regis Technologies, music lover and classical pianist. Services Thursday at 1pm at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 Dempster, Skokie, followed by burial at 3 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to Temple Beth Israel will be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019