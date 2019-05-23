Home

Phyllis C. Babich

Phyllis C. Babich Obituary
Passed away May 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with breast cancer. Loving and devoted wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Jodette Szymanski and Martin (Susan) Babich. Proud grandma of Jacob, Olivia, Tommy, and Bailey. Loving daughter to the late Felix and Josephine Korzeniewski. Loving sister to Edwin. Survived by many dear friends and family. Truly a beautiful soul, a believer in faith, a family woman, and a great friend. Will be missed by all. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
