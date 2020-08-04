1/
Phyllis C. Kirsch
Phyllis C. Kirsch, age 87; Heaven's gates opened on August 2 to welcome our beloved Mother, Nannie, Sister, And Friend. Our Mother was reunited with her life-long partner, her beloved husband Victor Kirsch, her daughters Charlene and Rose, and grandson Devon. She is survived by her children, Victor (Cynde), Violet, Anthony, Debra, Allen, Carmella, Karen (Don), David, Vincent (Jennifer), 32 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Phyllis lived for her children and grandchildren. We were the greatest joy of her life. She touched many lives and was loved beyond words.

Visitation Wednesday, August 5, from 9am until 11am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. A private Funeral Service and Interment will be held immediately after. Additional info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
