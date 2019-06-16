Home

Phyllis C. Lampariello

Phyllis C. Lampariello Obituary
Lampariello , Phyllis C Phyllis C. Lampariello, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Vito Lampariello. Loving mother of Mary (the late Anthony) Signore, Felix (Gail) Lampariello, and Michael (Susan) Lampariello. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Matthew (Emily), Danielle, the late Lauren, Allison, and Michael Lampariello. Great grandmother of Macy and Mia Lampariello. Dear sister of Dave (Lee) Luciani. Fond aunt of many. Preceded by her parents Sabatino and Virginia Luciani, and siblings Carmen Luciani, Phil Luciani, and Virginia Servidio. Special bond with "her" dog Sofia.Visitation Thursday, 9:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 10:45 A.M. at Presence Nazarethville, 300 River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
