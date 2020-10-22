1/1
Phyllis Camber
Phyllis Camber, 93. Beloved daughter of the late Sam and the late Mary Camber. Loving sister of Norma (the late Bernard) Anderhous. Cherished aunt of Susan (Brian) Mazany, Michele (Matthew Custer) Anderhous and Wendy Anderhous and great aunt of Beckett. Phyllis lived a remarkable life. A fierce Chicagoan, she walked everywhere, even in below zero weather. A second mom to her nieces, she taught them how to navigate those streets and familiarized them with the best the city has to offer. You could often find her at the CSO, Wrigley Field or keeping tabs on a Bears game. She was the original Mary Tyler Moore – an independent career woman and an accountant with incredible fashion sense. She was one of those unique people on whom perfume always smelled great. Phyllis was a natural athlete. She had a love for horses that began when she hung out at the stables as a young teen. She was among a few underprivileged children taught how to ride English saddle and jump horses in exchange for chores. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf. She loved to travel, play bridge and knit. Always interested in learning, she took classes at the Center for Life and Learning and the University of Chicago. Phyllis was devoted to her family. She was especially close to her sister, Norma, whom she called Sis and to whom she was Sister. She was generous with her time and her thoughts. A positive thinker, Phyllis knew how to have fun, and was fun to be around. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org or Center for Life and Learning Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611, www.fourthchurch.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
