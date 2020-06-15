Phyllis Cantor
Phyllis Cantor, nee Glaser, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon. Loving mother of Susan (Colman) Buchbinder, Joel (Beryl Koblin), and Phillip (Niquie Dworkin). Beloved Bubbe of Avi (Leah) Buchbinder, Sam (Kimberly) Buchbinder, Alec and Ethan Cantor, Ari, Dasha and the late Moey Dworkin-Cantor. Proud Great-Bubbe of Eli, Zev, Dalia and Madeline Buchbinder. Devoted sister of the late Marjorie (Joe), and dear aunt to Sheila and Neal. Phyllis had many dear friends and was a teacher to many at Solomon Schechter Day School. Private service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempter, Skokie, IL 60076, www.tbiskokie.org. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 14, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Lasher
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
