Phyllis Dolinko
Phyllis Bittenfield Dolinko, age 86. Federal Attorney, Department of Labor. Resident of Highland Park for over 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Marvin for 52 years. Loving mother of Carol (Gary) Lidington, Diane (Steve) Rowe, and Nancy (David) Berkowitz. Adored Bubbe to Jenny, Andrew, Joshua (Lotem Shachar), Abi, Sarah and Jonathan. Graveside services will be private; however family and friends may view the funeral live on Chicago Jewish Funeral's website on Thursday, May 14 at 11:00 am. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Gifts can be made in Phyllis' memory to Makom Solel Lakeside, www.mymakom.org, the University of Chicago Graduate Fund for Social Sciences, www.uchicago.edu, or the American Indian College Fund, www.collegefund.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
