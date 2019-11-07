|
Phyllis Dorothy Rochowiak, nee Fabiszak, age 98, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Fritz" B. Rochowiak; fond mother of Heidi (Charles) DeVries and Wendy (Ronald) Wozniak; grandmother of Nina (Dan Kiss) DeVries-Kiss and Allegra Wozniak, great grandmother of Michael Kiss and Melissa Kiss; sister of the late Eugenia (the late Martin) Malecki; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Saturday 11 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park, Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019