Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
La Grange Park, IL
View Map
Phyllis Dorothy Rochowiak Obituary
Phyllis Dorothy Rochowiak, nee Fabiszak, age 98, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Fritz" B. Rochowiak; fond mother of Heidi (Charles) DeVries and Wendy (Ronald) Wozniak; grandmother of Nina (Dan Kiss) DeVries-Kiss and Allegra Wozniak, great grandmother of Michael Kiss and Melissa Kiss; sister of the late Eugenia (the late Martin) Malecki; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Saturday 11 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park, Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
