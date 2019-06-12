|
Phyllis E. Dammeier, age 88, passed away on June 10, 2019. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late William K. "Lefty" for 66 wonderful years; loving mother of Diane (Robert III) Hayward, Duane (April) and Drew (Linda) Dammeier; cherished grandmother of R.J. (Erin), William (Cathy), Anthony (Jessica) and Jacob Hayward, William (Rhea) Dammeier, Brittany (Matthew) Starr, Cortney (Patrick) Lock, Lindsey, Darby, Cole and Hailey Dammeier; great grandmother of Violet, Iris, Natalie, Paige, Chloe, Miles and Drake; dear sister of Priscilla Heerens and Bruce Pearson; fond aunt of many. Phyllis was very involved in the Village of Norridge with the Learn to Swim program, the Adult Center, the Red Cross and the . In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Salvation Army Norridge Citadel would be appreciated. Visitation will be Friday June 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed for interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019