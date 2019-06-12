Home

Phyllis E. Dammeier Obituary
Phyllis E. Dammeier, age 88, passed away on June 10, 2019. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late William K. "Lefty" for 66 wonderful years; loving mother of Diane (Robert III) Hayward, Duane (April) and Drew (Linda) Dammeier; cherished grandmother of R.J. (Erin), William (Cathy), Anthony (Jessica) and Jacob Hayward, William (Rhea) Dammeier, Brittany (Matthew) Starr, Cortney (Patrick) Lock, Lindsey, Darby, Cole and Hailey Dammeier; great grandmother of Violet, Iris, Natalie, Paige, Chloe, Miles and Drake; dear sister of Priscilla Heerens and Bruce Pearson; fond aunt of many. Phyllis was very involved in the Village of Norridge with the Learn to Swim program, the Adult Center, the Red Cross and the . In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Salvation Army Norridge Citadel would be appreciated. Visitation will be Friday June 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed for interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
