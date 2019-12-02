Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Phyllis E. Melton, nee Adler, 85, devoted wife of the late Martin P. Melton; beloved mother of Michael Melton, Robert (Michelle) Melton, and Kenny (Rinat) Melton; proud "Safta Phee" of Daniel, Mathew, Genevieve, Aiden, Liv, and Annabelle. She was very dedicated to her family. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 1:30 pm at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to a . For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019
