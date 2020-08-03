Phyllis Elaine Levin nee Harris, 94, beloved wife of the late Dr. Fred; loving mother of her devoted sons Frederick (the late Carol) and William (Debra) Werner; proud and cherished grandmother of her loving grandchildren Jacquelyn, Aaron (Fiancee Allison), Mitchell and Benjamin Werner; devoted daughter of the late Mollie and the late Abe Harris; dear sister of the late Gerald Harris; also survived by her loving family in Michigan; previously married to Dr. Martin Werner and Ben Ross. Life member of Hadassah, member of Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue and member of Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Synagogue Sisterhood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue, American Zionist Movement or American Friends of Magen David Adom. Private service. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.