Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chapel
195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd
Buffalo Grove, IL
Phyllis Engelberg, nee Frey, age 87 of Northbrook. We will remember Phyllis as a loving one-of-a kind human. She loved to dance, laugh, and sing. She was fiercely proud of her family and was always delighted to spend time with them. Beloved wife and best friend for 64 years of Norman; loving mother of Shelle (Steve) Hamer, Jodi (Jurg Zundel) Engelberg, and Lisa (Dave Moshel) Engelberg; adored Ma, Mops, Gram, and Grandma of Aaron (Lauren), Zach, Hannah, Asher, Max, Dylan, Thea, and Owen; proud great grandmother of Hugo and Hector; cherished sister of Ann (late Bernard) Sugarman, Joseph (Teri) Frey, and the late Sandra (late Norman) Rich; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment to Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, www.chicagolighthouse.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019
