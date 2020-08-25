Phyllis Estelle Bower, née Rappin, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul Bower. Cherished mother of Lawrence Bower, Bruce(Elena) Bower and Eileen Inglesby. Loving grandmother to Cassandra, Carly, Cody and Camaron Inglesby. Beloved great grandmother to Joshua, Emily, Brendon and Bryce-Sophia. Dear sister of Rheta (the late Isidore) Slavin and Jeffrey Rappin ( Penny Brown). Phyllis was devoted to High School District 219 where she worked for many years, served on the School Board and was active in ORT. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, Il. 60069 www.cancer.org
. To attend the funeral on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm on live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822. www.cjfinfo.com