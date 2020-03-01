|
|
Phyllis "Babe" F. Picardi nee Airdo, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chubbio" Sr.; loving mother of Louise, Charles Jr. (Linda) and Lawrence Sr. (Maria); Beloved daughter of the late Philomena nee Suriano and Lawrence Airdo; fond grandmother of Charles III, Lawrence Jr. (Erika) and Charles (Natale); great grandmother of Talia Mia, Tea' Marie, Lawrence and Giuliana; dear sister of the late James, Jerry, Joseph, Elizabeth, Angelina and Lawrence Jr.; fond aunt sister-in-law and cousin of many. Visitation Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706, proceeding to the Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Melrose Park for Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , www.st.jude.org, would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020