STEVENS, PHYLLIS GOZZOLA



Phyllis Stevens, 67, of Simpsonville SC, passed away on August 14, 2020 after a long battle with late-stage cancer.



Phyllis was born in Chicago on May 10, 1953. She attended Lakeview High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She worked for many years at CNA Insurance in Chicago in a variety of leadership roles impacting systems and work processes.



While at CNA, Phyllis met her future husband James Stevens, a new hire she was assigned to train. Phyllis and James were married on March 20, 1982; they were together 38 years until her death. After leaving CNA, Phyllis focused on raising her son Ryan, and later was active in management recruiting at Executive Concepts; she ended her career in human resources management at Interactive Inks after her cancer diagnosis.



Throughout her life, Phyllis enjoyed active pursuits such as biking, hiking, skiing, and racquetball. She was also actively involved in a variety of ministries at St Michael's Episcopal Church in Barrington, IL for over 20 years. Here she led mission trips for high school students, helped to provide grief counseling, taught Sunday School, and worked for many years in the church gift shop and bookstore. She was a regular at Bible Study and a book club for many years.



Phyllis also enjoyed travel; she was fortunate enough to be able to take several trips to Hawaii and Europe. Phyllis was loved by all who met and knew her, and was known for her smile and fun loving personality, generosity of spirit, kindness, compassion and strong faith. She was devoted to her family and friends (many going back to grade school) and tried to never miss a family reunion, even deep into her illness.



Phyllis is survived by her husband, James, her son Ryan, her brother Allen Gozzola (Janet) and sister Sharon Stevens (Tony), niece Nikki Robinson, nephew Alex Gozzola, and an extended family. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Carmen (Ryan) Gozzola.



A Memorial Service is planned for May 1st, 2021 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church 647 Dundee Ave, Barrington, IL.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Lungevity Foundation, 228 South Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604.





