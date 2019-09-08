Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Phyllis Hennen Obituary
Phyllis (nee Warner) Hennen, age 86, of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Mike" Hennen; loving mother of Anna Collinge, Roberta, Mary, and John Hennen. Proud grandmother of Katie (Keith) Wingren and Joshua Hennen; cherished sister and loving aunt to many.

Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski; Chicago, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Family Christian Villa (12220 South Will Cook Road; Palos Park, IL 60464). Private burial will occur.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
