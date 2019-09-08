|
|
Phyllis (nee Warner) Hennen, age 86, of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Mike" Hennen; loving mother of Anna Collinge, Roberta, Mary, and John Hennen. Proud grandmother of Katie (Keith) Wingren and Joshua Hennen; cherished sister and loving aunt to many.
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski; Chicago, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Family Christian Villa (12220 South Will Cook Road; Palos Park, IL 60464). Private burial will occur.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019