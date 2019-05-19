Phyllis J. Bell, 100, of Sandwich, IL passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Hillside Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. She was born September 12, 1918 in Blue Island, IL daughter of Harvey and Florence (Forsell) Antilla. She married Dr. O. A. Taylor Bell on September 16, 1939, in Blue Island. She was a member of Mission Covenant Church in Blue Island. Phyllis was director of the Blue Island Library for eight years from 1973 to 1981. She was active in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, played tennis, loved to read and travel and was involved in all service elder hostels that were available. For 15 years, from 2000 to 2015, she served as activities director at Hillside Rehabilitation and Care Center, retiring at age 95. She is survived by two sons, Taylor (Gail) Bell of Chicago, Barry (Val Atalla) Bell of Wheaton and one daughter, Pamela Pyka of Palos Heights, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one grandchild, Christian Pyka and her sister Marilynn (Matthew) Winn of Whitewater, WI. A memorial service will be held from 2-8pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery in Alsip. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary