Phyllis Jane (Lincke) Peters was born on September 15, 1936 to Lester and Hazel (Kling) Lincke of Chicago, Illinois. She was the younger sister of Lester, Jr. who named her Vice President of all his "clubs." Phyllis was not expected to live past childhood due to her severe asthma and allergies. However, she actively participated in a girls' organization, Job's Daughters, on their drill team and was later elected as their honored queen. In 1954, she graduated from Hirsch High School (Chicago) and went on to attend the University of Illinois, Champaign. When her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Fred Harold Peters, was called home from college to run the family business for his ailing father, Phyllis also left school and joined Fred in marriage on September 3, 1955. Phyllis became the devoted mother of four children: Fred Jr., Cindy (Bob) Boucek, Gregg (Nancy), and Heidi (Dario) Caravette. She is remembered as a mom who regularly made hot breakfasts, family dinners, and attended all of her children's events. Phyllis and Fred valued a college education and saw to it that all four of their children graduated from Valparaiso University (Indiana). Later Phyllis became the fun-loving grandmother of four boys, Keegan (Jen), Corbin (Jordan), Travis (Victoria) and Robertson Boucek, and four granddaughters, Abriella, Daria, and Luciana Caravette and Adelie Peters, as well as seven great-grandchildren, Kedrick, Keira, Judah, Reagan, Zionne, Timote' and Via. Fred and Phyllis were married for 55 years, until death parted them in 2011. She was also the sister of Lester (the late Joan) Lincke and sister-in-law of Linda (the late Curt) Hecht, Joanne (the late Bob) Smith, Carol (Bob) Cormick, and the late Charles (Dolly) Peters. While her husband and children were her main priority, Phyllis was also a championship golfer. She volunteered many hours at Palos Community Hospital and ran the hospital gift shop in her many years of service there. She also ran her own small business, the Pot Pourri, a gift shop at the Palos Village Courtyard. She served as a Sunday School teacher and in many other capacities at Evergreen Park Presbyterian Church (Evergreen Park), Palos Park Presbyterian Church (Palos Park), Christ's Mission Church (New Lenox), and Crossroads Community Church (New Lenox). She was a successful realtor with Century 21 Pride, (New Lenox) achieving their measure of excellence as a million-dollar saleswoman. In everything she did, Phyllis was known to have a listening ear and an ability to empathize. She always made time for others and provided support, which explains why there were so many who loved her. Even in her golden years, she cared for others and was an encouragement to those around her. In her last days, she was sincerely loved by the staff who cared for her. Phyllis went home to be with her Lord and was reunited with the love of her life on September 17, 2020, leaving an impact on all who had known and loved her. Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1-3PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, Illinois. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A Memorial Service to celebrate Phyllis' life will follow at 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a live-stream will be available for those who would prefer to view the service from their home. Please visit Phyllis' obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com
to view the live-stream of the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory of Phyllis to be Bibles, and those donations can be made through Bible League International (bibleleague.org
), The Gideons (gideons.org
) or Pocket Testament League (ptl.org
). Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
708-532-5400