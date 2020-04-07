Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sodaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Sodaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Sodaro Obituary
Phyllis J. Sodaro nee Hansen. Beloved wife of the late Vincent C. Sodaro, Sr. Loving mother of Deborah (Doug) Freerksen, Vincent (Carol) Sodaro, Jr., Scott (Mary) Sodaro, Randy Sodaro & Charles Sodaro. Cherished grandmother of Spring, Danielle, Nicholas, Ryan, Tyler, Kaitlyn & Anna. Proud great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Carolyn "Ann" (John) Cabay & the late Betty Wheeler, Earl Dean Hansen & Alfred Hansen. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Private Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -