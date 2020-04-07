|
|
Phyllis J. Sodaro nee Hansen. Beloved wife of the late Vincent C. Sodaro, Sr. Loving mother of Deborah (Doug) Freerksen, Vincent (Carol) Sodaro, Jr., Scott (Mary) Sodaro, Randy Sodaro & Charles Sodaro. Cherished grandmother of Spring, Danielle, Nicholas, Ryan, Tyler, Kaitlyn & Anna. Proud great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Carolyn "Ann" (John) Cabay & the late Betty Wheeler, Earl Dean Hansen & Alfred Hansen. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Private Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020