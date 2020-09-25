1/
Phyllis J. Stevens
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis J. Stevens (nee Gikas), age 82 of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Leo T. Loving mother of Leo J., Michael (Sue) and John (Nancy Gozder) Stevens. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Kyle, Connor, Taylor, Michael and Mitchell (Jamie) Stevens. Devoted sister of the late Leonard (Mary) Gikas. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral
09:45 AM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
My cousin Phyllis was an incredible person. She was my idol. I always looked up to her beauty and personality. She was very Special!! I will miss her so much ❤
Marian Berger
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved