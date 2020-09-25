Phyllis J. Stevens (nee Gikas), age 82 of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Leo T. Loving mother of Leo J., Michael (Sue) and John (Nancy Gozder) Stevens. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Kyle, Connor, Taylor, Michael and Mitchell (Jamie) Stevens. Devoted sister of the late Leonard (Mary) Gikas. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
