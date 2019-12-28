|
Phyllis Jacobs died on Thanksgiving Day in Palo Alto, California at the age of 92. She was a wife, mother and grandmother, a community leader, a world traveler, a gardener and a mensch.
She was born Phyllis Leaf on May 10, 1927 in Chicago, the daughter of Sol and Bertha Leaf, and the sister of Marshall Leaf.
A 1948 University of Michigan graduate, she married Alan J. Jacobs in 1949. Other men had proposed, but he was the one who made her laugh.
As he built a career in advertising at Bozell & Jacobs, she raised their four children in Highland Park. She was active in the League of Women Voters, Lakeside Congregation for Reform Judaism, the PTA and other groups.
Alan and Phyllis moved to Newport Beach, California in 1972, where they became leaders of the Pacific Community of Cultural Jews. They also were active in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. She enjoyed gardening -- especially roses -- and traveled around the world with her husband.
After her husband's death in 2006, she carried on in Newport Beach until moving to Palo Alto in 2013 to be near her daughters.
Her older son, Peter Jacobs, died in 1998. She is survived by her children, Peggy (Rich Richardson), Joanne (John Wakerly) and David (Lisa), and her grandchildren, Allison Hunter, Alan and Lee Richardson and Virginia, Capella and Christopher Jacobs.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019