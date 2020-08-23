Phyllis Johnson Priest, age 92. Beloved wife for 65 years of JIm. Loving mother of Carl (Kathryn) and Phil (Lynne). Proud grandmother of Andrew (Lisa), Sarah (Nate), Stephen (Francesca), Laura (Jimmy) and David. Great grandmother of Max, Milo and Theo. Devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Johnson. Dear sister and best friend of the late Lois Stahl. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N Oliphant Chicago, IL 60631, www.edisonparkchurch.com
would be appreciated.