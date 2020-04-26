|
|
Phyllis Joy Davis, nee Gross, age 89, beloved wife of the late Bernard Davis; loving mother of Jeffrey (Karen) Davis, Gwyn (Arthur) Nanus, Adrienne (Dr. Edward) Matthew, and Kenneth (Darlene) Davis; adored grandmother of Taylor (fiancé Conner Reed) Davis, Josh (Stacie), Cory (Lisa), and Robb Nanus; Blair (Dr. Brian) Wolf, Keith (fiancée Allison Neuman) and Jared (Aliza) Matthew, and Seth, Ryan, and Brooke Davis; proud great grandmother of Asher, Hazel, Tessa, Eleanor, Amelia, Darcy, Graham, Kendall, and Shane; dear sister of the late Sheldon (late Sandy) Gross. Phyllis will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family, the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 12 Noon CT at Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Contributions may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease for the team 'Bernie's Buddies', https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/IL-Illinois?team_id=606032&pg=team&fr_id=13428. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020